|
|
Irene M. Amore, 87, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, of Allentown. She is the wife of the late Carl P. Amore, who passed away on May 22, 1987. Irene was born on July 28, 1932 in Palmerton, PA. She is the daughter of the late Michael T. and Catherine (Slipetsky) Shimko. Irene was a graduate of Palmerton High School and the former Haff Hospital School of Nursing, Northampton. Prior to marriage, she was employed at Palmerton Hospital as an operating room nurse and a nurse at Haff Hospital, Northampton. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, of Bath. She was a self-taught piano player, playing up until her death. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family at their home in Coudersport, Potter County. She was an avid fan of college football, especially Penn State University and Clemson University. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother. Irene is survived by daughters, Denise Schneider and husband Michael, of Northampton, Andrea Kauffman and husband Keith, of Bethlehem; son, Charles Amore, of Nazareth; five grandchildren, Mickey Schneider (Tia Weaver), Spencer Kauffman, Evan Kauffman, Kassandra Yagerhofer (Glenn), and Charlie Amore; two great-granddaughters, Brynlee Schneider and Claire Yagerhofer; brother, Michael T. Shimko, Jr., of Bath. She was pre-deceased by a grandson, Matthew Schneider. A Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, of Bath and entombment at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, of Allentown, will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to "Dream Come True" and mailed to PO BOX 21167, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2020