Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Irene Gollatz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Gollatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Gollatz


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Gollatz Obituary
Irene M. Gollatz, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. Irene was the wife of the late Raymond J. Gollatz. Born August 21, 1926 in Cementon, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Johanna (Stranzel) Schatz. Irene worked at General Electric for many years. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Coplay and Friendly Fifties. Irene enjoyed bowling at the Coplay Saengerbund. She also enjoyed playing bingo and her casino trips. Survivors: daughters, Erica R. Eberts and husband, Robert, and Stephanie S. Snyder; son, Raymond J. Gollatz and wife, Bridget; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Irene was predeceased by 9 siblings. Services: A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation in loving memory of Irene.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -