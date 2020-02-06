|
|
Irene M. Gollatz, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. Irene was the wife of the late Raymond J. Gollatz. Born August 21, 1926 in Cementon, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Johanna (Stranzel) Schatz. Irene worked at General Electric for many years. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Coplay and Friendly Fifties. Irene enjoyed bowling at the Coplay Saengerbund. She also enjoyed playing bingo and her casino trips. Survivors: daughters, Erica R. Eberts and husband, Robert, and Stephanie S. Snyder; son, Raymond J. Gollatz and wife, Bridget; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Irene was predeceased by 9 siblings. Services: A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation in loving memory of Irene.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020