1/1
IRENE M. HILLIAS
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene M. Hillias, 89, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Jack C. Hillias who died May 23, 2009. Irene was born in Philadelphia on June 24, 1931 to the late Edwin J. King and Bertha (Healey) King. She is a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, Bethlehem, Coplay Saegerbund Club and Sharecare. Irene lived for her family and friends. She and her husband laid a firm foundation of strong values for their grandchildren while being present and supporting them at their events. She loved following the stock market and real estate. Musikfest was always a yearly joy in her life, especially hearing polka bands.

SURVIVORS: Children: Irene Hillias Reilly wife of Frank J. Reilly of Cranford, NJ, Barbara A. Hillias Eberhardt wife of Neil D. Eberhardt of Northampton; daughter-in-law: Tracy A. Hillias of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Michael Anthony, Lauren Grace Hillias, Julia Frances Reilly, Jack Thomas Eberhardt; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son: Steven F. Hillias, June 16, 2019 and 17 siblings.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 and 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday at her church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Resurrection Cemetery, Lower Macungie Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carmelite Nuns of Allentown, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036-9324.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved