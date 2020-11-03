Irene M. Hillias, 89, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Jack C. Hillias who died May 23, 2009. Irene was born in Philadelphia on June 24, 1931 to the late Edwin J. King and Bertha (Healey) King. She is a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, Bethlehem, Coplay Saegerbund Club and Sharecare. Irene lived for her family and friends. She and her husband laid a firm foundation of strong values for their grandchildren while being present and supporting them at their events. She loved following the stock market and real estate. Musikfest was always a yearly joy in her life, especially hearing polka bands.
SURVIVORS: Children: Irene Hillias Reilly wife of Frank J. Reilly of Cranford, NJ, Barbara A. Hillias Eberhardt wife of Neil D. Eberhardt of Northampton; daughter-in-law: Tracy A. Hillias of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Michael Anthony, Lauren Grace Hillias, Julia Frances Reilly, Jack Thomas Eberhardt; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son: Steven F. Hillias, June 16, 2019 and 17 siblings.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 and 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday at her church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Resurrection Cemetery, Lower Macungie Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carmelite Nuns of Allentown, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036-9324.