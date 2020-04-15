Irene M. Janiga
1950 - 2020
Irene M. Janiga, 69, of Nazareth, Pa., passed away on April 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Anderson Campus. Born on November 1, 1950, in Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pesock Gogola. She worked at Easton Hospital as a medical technologist for over 40 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of St. Jane's Church, Palmer Twp., Pa., for many years. Irene truly enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her friends and neighbors. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Janiga. Irene is survived by her loving children, Michael Mattavi and his wife Laura of Schnecksville, Pa., and Jessica Mattavi and her fiancé Ron Ruffin of Reston, VA. She is also survived by her siblings, James Gogola of Hazleton, Pa. and Patricia Hovanec of Drums, Pa., along with her grandson Noah Mattavi. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Janes. Burial will take place at Transfiguration Cemetery, West Hazleton, PA. A Celebration of Irene's Life will be held at a later date. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa., has been entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Irene to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa. 6102587021

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
My deepest sympathy, Michael and Jessica. Your mother was a treasure.
Carolyn Brior
