|
|
Irene M. Jones, 90, a resident of the Renaissance Home in Northampton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Carlton E. Jones. Born in Palmerton on November 2, 1929, Irene was the daughter of the late Fred W. and Katie L. (Kester) Snyder. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Indianland.
Irene is survived by a niece: Nancy Miksits of Northampton, as well as other nieces & nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother William Newhard.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020