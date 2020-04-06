Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Jones


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Jones Obituary
Irene M. Jones, 90, a resident of the Renaissance Home in Northampton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Carlton E. Jones. Born in Palmerton on November 2, 1929, Irene was the daughter of the late Fred W. and Katie L. (Kester) Snyder. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Indianland.

Irene is survived by a niece: Nancy Miksits of Northampton, as well as other nieces & nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother William Newhard.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now