Irene M. Miller, 92, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 09, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Martin L. Miller, who died in 1986. Born in Jacksonville, East Allen Township, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Mills and Mildred (Bruch) Mills Wedde, and stepdaughter of the late, Charles Wedde. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Irene also worked as a sewing machine operator at various garment mills in the Lehigh Valley for more than 40 years. Survivors: She is survived by sons, Larry Miller and his wife, Sandy, of Allentown, and Jeffrey Miller and his wife, Barbara, of Whitehall; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers Claire "Barney" Mills and his wife, Kathryn, of Palmerton, and Donald Wedde and his wife, Ruthann, of Moore Township; nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Martin, she was predeceased by daughter, Deborah Miller, son-in-law, Dennis Miller, granddaughter, Kelly Brinker-Bachinski, and brothers, Carl Mills and Kenneth R. Wedde. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Irene's life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019