Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Ryba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Ryba


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Ryba Obituary
Irene M. (Reichert) Ryba, 72, of Whitehall, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus. She was the loving wife of Francis S. Ryba. They would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this September. Born on March 31, 1947, in Maxatawny, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Mertz) Reichert. She worked for over 30 years as an office manager for Flores Air Conditioning in Catasauqua, before her retirement. Irene was a member of St. John's Lutheran church in Coplay, was a social member of the Egypt VFW #7293 and Hokendauqua American Legion. She was a devoted wife, loving mother & grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband Francis, she is survived by sons, Bryan S. Miller and companion, Lisa of Nazareth; Michael F. Ryba and wife, Jennifer of Naples, FL; and Stephen S. Ryba and companion, Dee of Naples, FL; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Matthew, and Melissa. She was predeceased by brother, Kenneth Reichert.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A viewing will be held from 10-11 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coplay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -