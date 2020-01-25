|
Irene M. (Reichert) Ryba, 72, of Whitehall, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus. She was the loving wife of Francis S. Ryba. They would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this September. Born on March 31, 1947, in Maxatawny, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Mertz) Reichert. She worked for over 30 years as an office manager for Flores Air Conditioning in Catasauqua, before her retirement. Irene was a member of St. John's Lutheran church in Coplay, was a social member of the Egypt VFW #7293 and Hokendauqua American Legion. She was a devoted wife, loving mother & grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband Francis, she is survived by sons, Bryan S. Miller and companion, Lisa of Nazareth; Michael F. Ryba and wife, Jennifer of Naples, FL; and Stephen S. Ryba and companion, Dee of Naples, FL; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Matthew, and Melissa. She was predeceased by brother, Kenneth Reichert.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A viewing will be held from 10-11 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coplay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
