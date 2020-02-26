|
Irene N. Koczen, 93, formerly of Wood St. Bethlehem, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at The Hearth at Drexel, Bala Cynwyd. She is the wife of the late William O. Koczen who died January 8, 2018. She was born in Bethlehem on November 27, 1926 to the late Stephen Nyeki and Theresa (Grasanovits) Nyeki. She was a secretary for special education at the Bethlehem Area School District and previously at Western Electric, Allentown in the same capacity. She is a member of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Loving daughter: Debra Koczen-Doyle wife of Anthony P. Doyle of Philadelphia; brother: Stephen Nyeki of FL; grandchildren: Liam (Abby) Doyle, Caitlin Doyle; great grandchildren: Lucy Grace Doyle & William Conrad Doyle.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 617 East Fourth Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020