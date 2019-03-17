Irene S. Borger, 70, of Northampton passed away on the 14th day of March, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was born in Northampton, PA on November 21, 1948, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Slupski) Harder. She was the wife of Richard L. Borger for 53 years. Irene was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School and attended Lehigh County Community College. She was employed by ABF Freight Systems in Allentown before retiring in 1997 due to her illness. She was an active and devoted member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Northampton. Irene served as vice-president and press secretary for the Northampton Area Lioness. She also was a member of the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Club in Northampton. Irene is survived by her loving husband Richard L. Borger; sons, Richard L. Borger, Jr and fiancé Laura Kelley of East Greenville, Jason R. Borger and girlfriend Claire Plunkett of Belfast; daughter, Jennifer S. Bogar and husband Eric of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Shayla Borger, Nickolas Eric Bogar, Jaelyn Nicole Bogar; Brother, Robert and wife JoAnn Harder of Hokendauqua; sisters, Joyce Appleton of Reading, Diane Kushmick of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Barbara Cassell of Wescosville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends. Irene was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Frank Harder. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's UCC Church, 19th St. and Lincoln Ave., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in memory of Irene. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary