Irene S. Miller
Irene S. Miller, daughter of Frances and Miklos Szabo, passed away on June 30th, 2020 from complications from a heart attack at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Born in Allentown, PA, December 19, 1926, she was 93 years old and residing at her daughter's home, Gail F. Miller, in Monroe, NH. Tragedy first struck the family when Irene's oldest daughter, Lynn I. Miller, succumbed to Covid-19 on May 24, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Also surviving are her two other children, Jill Miller-Thorn of Lake Grove, NY, C. Alex Miller of Portland, OR, 10 grandchildren: Vanessa Fields, Sean Hermany, Sarah Gruber, Christopher Miller, Thomas Miller, Tess Thorn, James Miller, Molly McNally, Patrick Thorn, Abby McNally and one great-grandchild, Samantha Fields. Irene Miller's husband, Dr. Charles A. Miller, Jr. passed away of a heart attack in 1968 due to cardiomyopathy. Their daughter, Lynn, inherited the same heart problem but was fortunate enough to have a heart transplant in 1989. Irene resided at 2905 Tilghman St. in Allentown for over 50 years and moved to Hauppauge, NY near her daughter Jill for seven years before she moved in with Gail in 2014. She was a financial planner and worked for Waddell and Reed until she retired at age 75.

The burial will take place Tuesday, July 7th, at 12:30 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery in Whitehall, PA. A private family viewing is at 12:00 at J S Burkholder Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Burial
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

