Irene S. (Solderitch) Pammer, 93, of Whitehall, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. She was married to the late Frank J. Pammer for 33 years before his passing in March of 2010. Born in Stiles on June 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Gussie) Solderitch. Irene was a faithful member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. She enjoyed making perogies at the church, Polka music, and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by daughter, Elaine Hucaluk (Metro, Sr.), Whitehall; three grandchildren, Kevin Kaintz (Jamie); Brian Kaintz (Stephanie); and Jill Kaintz; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Nicholas Kaintz; and sister, Margaret Bretz. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and 5 sisters. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist R.C.C., 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Contributions may be made in Irene's memory to c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc, Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020