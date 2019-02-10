Irene T. Engelman, 83, of Macungie and formerly of Altoona, died Feb. 8, 2019 in Luther Crest. She was the widow of Alphonse E. Engelman. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig and Margaret (Strassburger) Maier. She was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. She was also a member of the Emmaus Newcomers Club, the Mercantile Club of Emmaus, and the Optimisses. She enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle. Irene is survived by her sons, Thomas E. Engelman and wife Linda of Allentown, Joseph G. Engelman and wife Carlene of Schnecksville, Robert M. Engelman and wife Schelly of Macungie, and James D. Engelman and wife Lisa of Emmaus; daughters, Kathleen wife of John Scapellati of Allentown and Mary L. wife of Christopher Eastland of Zionsville; brothers, Carl Maier and wife Joan of Altoona and Andrew Maier of Altoona; sister, Dorothy wife of Edward Bauer of Menomonee Falls, WI; grandchildren, Jason, Sara, Ryan, Megan, Benjamin, Taylor, Nicholas, Cody, Ashley, Hunter, and Myah; great grandchildren, Bella, Ryleigh, Carter, and 1 on the way; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, John, Louis, and Willibald and sisters, Anna and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tues., Feb. 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 South 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing Mon. 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Tues. 9:30 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary