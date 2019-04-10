Irene Taylor Holman, 83 of Bath, PA died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, February 19, 1936, her parents were Charles Houston Taylor and Gussie Elizabeth (Parker) Taylor. Rene grew up in Pascagoula, graduating from Pascagoula High School in 1953. She married Rockwell Holman, an officer in the U.S. Navy, beginning a new chapter in her life as a "navy wife". They lived in Charleston, SC, Upper Marlboro, MD, Jacksonville, FL, Vallejo, CA, and Bath, PA. In all locations, she made fast friends, made easier by her charm and southern accent. She graduated from the University of North Florida, majoring in journalism and she was editor of the university's student newspaper. She worked as an office assistant for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, the office of Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, and for law offices in the Lehigh Valley. Her volunteer work included the American Red Cross, Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, Lehigh Valley Literacy Council, driver's ed for AARP and Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she found a spiritual connection and an abundance of friends. Rene was a tireless worker on a mission trip to Romania, with the church team building a school. On another mission trip to India, she helped make improvements to a school and worked with teachers. She also went on a church mission to Slidell, LA to assist in the Hurricane Katrina Clean-Up Project. Rene helped organize the activities of the Young at Heart group for seniors. She also participated in the church's Small Group Bible Study. Growing up in a musical family, she had a life-long passion for music, learning piano and flute. Rene had a beautiful alto voice and sang in many church choirs during her life including Calvary Baptist Church. Her life focus was her family, church and friends, but she also found time to become an award winning rug hooker, designing and creating an impressive body of work. Surviving are son, Matthew Holman and fiancee Dawn Jackowski of Catasauqua, PA, daughters, Robyn Holman of Jefferson, ME, Pebble, wife of James Kelsey of Damariscotta, ME and Heather, wife of Raymond Page of Scarborough, ME, brothers, Robert "Doug" Taylor and wife Pat of Vacaville, CA and Buck Taylor and wife Terry of Lucedale, MS, sister, Alda Mae, wife of Carl Elkins of Lucedale, MS; 12 grandchildren, James, Autumn, Aran, Audrey, Sophie, Muriel, Miranda, Skylar, Todd, Steven, Lucas, and Benjamin, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Houston Taylor, Charles "Billy" Taylor and Carlton Taylor.A Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA 18045. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 7:00PM to 8:30PM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 and from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the church on Friday prior to the service. lnterment will follow in Fairview Cemetery - Moore Twsp., Bath, PA. Contributions: may be made to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary