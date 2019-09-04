Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Irene V. Gehman


1924 - 2019
Irene V. Gehman Obituary
Irene V. Gehman, 94, of Palmerton, formerly of Bethlehem, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Mahoning Valley Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton, PA. Born September 22, 1924 in Colesville, PA she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Thomas) and Allen Billiard. She was the wife of the late Carl W. Gehman.

Irene retired from St. Luke's Hospital, where she worked in the dietary department. She was a member of the Zion UCC in Lehighton. She will be greatly missed for her quick wit, homemade chicken pot pie and pumpkin pie.

Irene will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Elizabeth Kuklentz, Sandra Karpa and Judith Combs wife of John, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Rothrock, great grandson, Jeremy Kuba, and 7 brothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 1:30-2:30 PM followed by a service at 2:30 PM. Burial will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's to M.V.N.R.C. Resident Activities 397 Hemlock Dr., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
