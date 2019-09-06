|
|
Irene V. (Nederostek) Tanzosh, 92, of Northampton, died peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Mathias S. Tanzosh who passed in 1993. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Madaya) Nederostek.
Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Previously, she was employed as a seamstress by the former Tama Manufacturing, Northampton. Irene was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Northampton. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, working in her yard, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: daughters, Eileen M., wife of Frank Laufik, Joan M., wife of William Filipovits, all of Northampton, Kathleen A., wife of Eric Smith of N. Potomac, MD. sons, Eugene P. and wife Deborah of Northampton, Jerome P. and wife Nora of Spring, TX. 12 grandchildren, Michele, Kristin, Anthony, Gene Ryan, Timothy, Tanya, Tiffany, Lauren, Todd, Luke, Alexandra, and Jacob. 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandson, Thomas Tanzosh, sister, Catherine V. Beblavy, and brother, Thomas Nederostek.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00AM Saturday, Sept 7, 2019, Assumption BVM Church, 22nd Street and Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 8:30-9:30AM Saturday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Cherryville Road, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Assumption BVM Church memorial fund.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 6, 2019