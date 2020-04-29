Irene Z. Roth
Irene Z. Roth, 99, of Allentown, previously of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Born in Coopersburg, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Marcella (Bregenzer) Hottel. Irene was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Harvey F. Roth Jr. After attending Coopersburg schools Irene went on to graduate from Henry's Beauty School. She then opened up her own beauty shop on main street in Coopersburg before raising her family. In her free time she was very proud of her piano playing. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Gloria, wife of Richard Ockovic; her grandchildren, David Ockovic and Lori, wife of Nathan Slack; and her great-grandchildren, Meghan Raub, Madeline Raub, Michael Raub, Jacob Younes, and Annisa Slack. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's memory to Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown: 1925 Turner Street Allentown PA 18104. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
