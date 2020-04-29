Irini Vardaxis
1928 - 2020
Irini Vardaxis, 92 of Allentown passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 27, 2020. She was the loving wife and dedicated caregiver to her husband Panagiotis Vardaxis, for 60 years until his passing in 2015. Irini was born in Lesvos, Greece, on February 17, 1928, daughter of the late Konstantinos and Dorothea Yialamas. She with her husband and two children moved to the U.S. in the mid 60's and lived and worked in Allentown area for many years. Her work ethic was exceptional, barring none. She approached every task with zeal, and she would be seen running rather than walking between errands. She was a seamstress by trade and took pride and joy in her craft. She was an avid gardener, an excellent cook, fine baker and offered her homemade creations as welcoming gifts to those who visited her home. But above all she was a nurturing, loving and caring mother to her two children. She was very proud of them, their families and their accomplishments. Irini was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem. Survivors: She is survived by her son Vasile and daughter in law Athena Vardaxis of Allentown, her daughter Aristothea and son in law Demetrios Michailaros of Allentown, her brother George Yialamas and companion Eleni Seretis of Kutztown, her brother Stratis Yialamas and his wife Evangelia of Greece, her sister Vithleem and her husband Yiannis Kefalas of Greece, and a brother in law and sister in laws in Greece and the U.S. Grandchildren Kyriakos Michailaros, Eleni Michailaros-Michelitch, Irene Vardaxis-Anderson, Panayiotis Vardaxis and their spouses and companions. Great-Grandchildren Madison, Thoula, Lucas and Demetris Michelitch, Calvin and Roderick Anderson and Demetris K. Michailaros. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren. Service: Private and will be live streamed at 12noon on Friday May 1, 2020 from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral using, www.stnicholas.org/Vardaxis , it will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Private burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com . Contributions: To the Cathedral www.stnicholas.org/memorial .

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
VASILEIOS STAVRINOS
Friend
