Irma Warda, 91, of Allentown passed away February 13th at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the loving wife of Walter Warda for 67 years. Born in Duisburg, Germany, she and her husband and son emigrated to the United States in 1953. She was employed as a seamstress at H. Leh & Co. Department Store, Allentown in the Bridal Department for 22 years. She was a member of the Lehigh Saengerbund for 60 years, and served as its Treasurer, as well as President of the Chorus for 27 years.She is survived by her husband Walter; daughter Christa and husband Rainer Josting; son Peter and wife Lynn Urech; grandchildren Erin Burgess and Christopher; great-granddaughter Emma Rae Burgess; sisters Elisabeth Retzlaff and Christine Lux; nieces and nephews.Services: a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Egner Chapel at Muhlenberg College, 23rd and Chew Streets, Allentown on Saturday, March 9th at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, www.thelehighcountyhumanesociety.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019
