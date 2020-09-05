Irma Carolyn (Nitsche) Deiderick, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on August 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Chester L. (Chet) Deiderick. She is survived by her son, Brian L. Deiderick and daughter-in-law Amy E. (Cinamella) Deiderick of Lebanon, PA, her grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Mallory, as well as her beloved dog. At Irma's direction, there will be no viewing and services are to be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may made in her name to: Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454 Homeatlastdogrescue.com