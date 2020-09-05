1/
Irma Carolyn Deiderick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Carolyn (Nitsche) Deiderick, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on August 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Chester L. (Chet) Deiderick. She is survived by her son, Brian L. Deiderick and daughter-in-law Amy E. (Cinamella) Deiderick of Lebanon, PA, her grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Mallory, as well as her beloved dog. At Irma's direction, there will be no viewing and services are to be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may made in her name to: Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454 Homeatlastdogrescue.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved