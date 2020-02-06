Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. broad St
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. broad St
Bethlehem, PA
Irma H. Hartigan


1925 - 2020
Irma H. Hartigan Obituary
Irma Hartigan, 94, of Bethlehem passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Born April 24, 1925 in Mannheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Emilie Pfau. She then moved to Ludwigsburg, Germany where she worked at the Salamander Shoe Factory for 10 years. Irma was a war bride, meeting her late husband, James Hartigan, with who she was married to for 52 years until his death on March 24, 2002.

Irma arrived in America in 1949 and raised her four children. Later she worked for the Old Brewery Tavern for 35 years. Irma was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church and its Senior Group. She was an avid bowler and pinochle card player. Irma was a member of the Elks and the Race Goer Association.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Patricia Morganelli of Northampton and Loretta Hartigan of Bethlehem, sister, Erika Stadtmueller of Germany, granddaughter, Samantha Morganelli and great granddaughter, Zoe. She was preceded in death by her sons, Edward and Lawrence Hartigan, and son-in-law, Tony Morganelli.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. broad St., Bethlehem, Pa 18018 from 9-10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020
