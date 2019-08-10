|
Irvin L. Good, Jr., 77, of Hanover Twp., died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of Marie A. (Marucci) Good and the late Phyllis A. (Judd) Good who died Nov. 23, 1983. He was born in Reading on October 22, 1941 to the late Irvin L. Good Sr. and Ruth H. (Lotz) Good. Irvin owned and operated Goodtime Amusements, Hellertown for 32 years; Saucon Valley School District as the Transportation Supervisor for 13 years; and Executive Director for the YMCA, Ambler for 15 years. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown; Past President of the PA Showmen's Association. Irv was an avid Eagles fan and enjoyed playing poker.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 33 years; children: Deborah E. (Eric) Cooper, Jeffrey A. (Juliana) Good, Judd I. (Deborah) Good, all of Hellertown; step children: Richard J. (Colleen) Haas of Richlandtown, Christina M. Ziegler of Obion, TN; Pop-Pop to: Jenna, Kyra, Stephen, Sara, Samantha, Matthew, Marley, Faith and 1 great grandson: Lucas.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 and 9:30 - 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Irvin's life service announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to PSSA Showmen's Scholarships care of the funeral home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019