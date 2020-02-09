Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Irvin R. Schmoyer Obituary
Irvin Richard Schmoyer, PhD, 78, of Emmaus, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was married to Jean C. (Yockey) Schmoyer for the past 55½ years. He earned his Masters and PhD from Purdue University and received his B.S from Muhlenburg College. He was in the last graduating class of Allentown High School in 1959. Irvin was a Professor of Biology, having taught at Purdue University, the University of Pittsburgh, SUNY-Fredonia and for more than 29 years at Muhlenburg College.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Janine Clarke and her husband Richard; Brother, Ronald Schmoyer; and Grandson, Michael Clarke. He was preceded in death by Sons, Todd M. and Richard I. Schmoyer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment in St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Muhlenberg College in Irvin's name.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
