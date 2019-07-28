|
Reverend Irvin Samuel Moore, Jr., 80, of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice at LVHN, Cedar Crest Boulevard. Irvin is survived by his daughters Rebecca of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Susan, of Pottstown, PA, their husbands Paul and Ryan, and grandchildren Aaron and Joshua, and Rhys and Avery.
Irv was born on March 3, 1939 in Reading, PA, to the late Irvin S. Moore, Sr. and the late Margaret Leigh (Thompson) Moore. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in Reading in 1957 and received his Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College, graduating in 1961. He continued his education at Lancaster Theological Seminary, graduating with a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1965, and he was ordained in June of that year in his home church, Second United Church of Christ, Reading. He served many churches over the course of his pastorate: Egypt U.C.C. from 1965-1975, St. John's U.C.C., Coopersburg, from 1975-1980, Flicksville U.C.C. from 1986-1994, St. John's U.C.C., Fogelsville, from 1994-2002, St John's U.C.C., Palmerton, from 2005-2013, and St. John's U.C.C., Fogelsville, as Pastor Emeritus from 2014 to April 2019.
Irv had many secular interests, including the Civil War, with a focus on the Gettysburg campaign. He enjoyed travel and spent time on Bailey Island, Maine, every year. He traveled to the American southwest and had hoped to return. He enjoyed photography, music, particularly Bach, reading, and most especially baseball; he was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Irv loved a good joke, both in the hearing and the telling, and wove storytelling into everyday life. He felt strongly about helping others discover their own ministries, whether in the church or in the community, and was a supportive mentor and guide to many.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's U.C.C., 1027 Church Street, Fogelsville, on August 4, 2019, followed by interment in the cemetery at the church, after which a celebration of Irv's life will take place in the social hall of the church.
The family would like to thank the Open Heart and Cardiac units of LVHN, Cedar Crest, and Lehigh Valley Hospice for providing excellent care and often going above and beyond for Irv.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rev. Irvin S. Moore Memorial Fund, St. John's U.C.C., 1027 Church Street, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019