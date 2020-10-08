Isabel C. Maura, 91, of the West Side of Bethlehem was called home to her Lord and savior and her late, beloved husband October 3, 2020.
She was the widow of the late Joseph J. Maura Sr. Sr. Magisterial District Judge.
Isabel Catherine Fuoco was born October 9, 1928 to immigrant, Italian parents Marie Garafalo and John Fuoco and was raised on the South Side of Bethlehem.
She and her future husband lived across from each other on Mechanic St. She always said she knew she would marry him before he did. They were married for 57 years before his passing in 2005.
Her love of her family was paramount and second only to her love of the Lord. A devout Roman Catholic, she converted to Christianity in 1981. She was a faithful and supportive member of Calvary Baptist Church starting on Dewberry Avenue and now Green Pond Rd. Easton, PA.
Her primary occupation was wife, mother and co-matriarch of a large extended family of many nieces and nephews along with her siblings and those of her husband. It WAS a village.
For many years she, along with her husband, owned and operated Maura's Notary & Messenger service at 10th Avenue and W. Broad St Bethlehem. There she befriended many people in need of an auto title, registration or driver's license but didn't have the fees. She would tell them to pay when they could. Some couldn't, but she thought of it as her way to live her faith.
She along with a small but mighty group of Democratic Committee women, Maria Sculley, Bernadine Nastasee and Kay Mahr worked every election to support local, statewide and national candidates. It was a life-long passion and she was very well versed in current events. She would want you to know she was not a fan of the current President. All you had to do was ask.
She and her husband raised their children to never discriminate and be grateful for all God's blessings. She had a particularly sympathetic heart for the disabled, especially children.
She will be remembered for her fiery but compassionate spirit (Con Fuoco is a musical direction which means to play with fire), her amazing cooking (anyone who sat at her table would never forget), her dedication to her family, friends, neighbors and her countless examples of living her faith.
She leaves behind her son, Wayne and his wife Kathy. Nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The last living member of both her and her husband's families she was pre-deceased by son, Joseph J. Maura Jr. and her siblings, Jean, Carmella, Joe, Carl and Dominic Tuscano and Anthony, Rose and John Fuoco.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Rd. Easton, PA 18045 from 10 to 11 am with a funeral service to follow at 11 am, Pastor Emeritus Larry Burd officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.