1/1
Isabel Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabel Foster, 87, of Allentown, passed away September 21, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services, Easton. Born in North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Sallie (Sims) Foster. Isabel was employed as a Registered Nurse for the state of New Jersey at the Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital. She was a Founding Member and Trustee of Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple in Allentown, where she served as President of the Nurses and Missionary Ministries.

Survivors: Daughter Tijuana D. Foster; Siblings, Bertha Gibbons of Hampton, VA, Ethel Wheeler of Plainfield, NJ, Mary Jane Manning of Saint Albans, NY, Alfred Foster of Stony Creek, VA, Venelsoa Foster and Richard Foster, both of Emporia, VA; Host of Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by 10 siblings.

Services: 11AM Saturday, Sept. 26th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held Saturday 9-11AM at the funeral home. Her burial will take place at the Foster Family Cemetery, located in Emporia, VA at a later date. For those who are unable to attend, the viewing and services will be available on www.youtube.com keywords: Isabel Foster Funeral Services, starting 9AM Saturday and will continue until the closing message from the pastor. Those in attendance, must wear masks and practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Henrietta Smith Clements
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved