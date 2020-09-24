Isabel Foster, 87, of Allentown, passed away September 21, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services, Easton. Born in North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Sallie (Sims) Foster. Isabel was employed as a Registered Nurse for the state of New Jersey at the Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital. She was a Founding Member and Trustee of Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple in Allentown, where she served as President of the Nurses and Missionary Ministries.
Survivors: Daughter Tijuana D. Foster; Siblings, Bertha Gibbons of Hampton, VA, Ethel Wheeler of Plainfield, NJ, Mary Jane Manning of Saint Albans, NY, Alfred Foster of Stony Creek, VA, Venelsoa Foster and Richard Foster, both of Emporia, VA; Host of Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by 10 siblings.
Services: 11AM Saturday, Sept. 26th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held Saturday 9-11AM at the funeral home. Her burial will take place at the Foster Family Cemetery, located in Emporia, VA at a later date. For those who are unable to attend, the viewing and services will be available on www.youtube.com
keywords: Isabel Foster Funeral Services, starting 9AM Saturday and will continue until the closing message from the pastor. Those in attendance, must wear masks and practice social distancing.