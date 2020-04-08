Morning Call Obituaries
Isabel J. Algatt


1937 - 2020
Isabel J. Algatt Obituary
Isabel J. (Bernstein) Algatt, 82, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William E. "Bill" Algatt. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Anna (Hettenbach) Bernstein. Isabel was a graduate of Bethlehem High School class of 1955. She was employed at Western Electric for 30 years until retiring. Isabel and Bill owned a public accounting business, Algatt & Algatt for 25 years. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem and Telephone Pioneers of America. Isabel enjoyed playing cards and pinochle. She was a competitive bingo player and enjoyed playing nickle slots at the Casino.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Troy A. Konnick and his wife Peggy of Center Valley; grandson Trevor Poudrier and Ellen; Matthew, Krista and Calvin Amey and Karen, Michael, Alex and Angela Brunieo and Abby.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Isabel's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Sanctuary of Haafsville, PO Box 921, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020
