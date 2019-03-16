Isabell M. Buskirk, 80, of Danielsville, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 10, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Fransisco and Josefa (Lopez) Camocho. After immigrating to the United States, Isabell eventually married and raised a beautiful family, whom she loved and cherished. In addition to being a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a wonderful homemaker, she worked as a seamstress for several years at various mills in the area, before retiring. Although she enjoyed crocheting and puzzles, she loved to cook and bake for her family. Isabell will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her family and friends. Survivors: She is survived by three daughters, Dolores M. Dalcin and her husband, Michael, of Moore Township, Linda A. Wagner and her husband, Randy, of Chapman Quarries, and Gloria J. Hantz and her husband, Kenneth, of Walnutport; three sons, Marvin L. Buskirk, Jr., of Danielsville, Kevin E. Buskirk, of Danielsville, and Timothy L. Buskirk and his wife, Kim, of Bushkill Township; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her siblings. Isabell was predeceased by a grandson, Keith Wagner, a daughter-in-law, Terri (Jones) Buskirk, and her former husband, Marvin L. Buskirk, Sr. Services: A Public viewing will be held on Monday evening, March 18, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. The funeral service and interment will be private. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary