Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home Inc
612 Main St
Red Hill, PA 18076
(215) 679-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella J. Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isabella J. Jordan Obituary
Isabella J. (Davis) Jordan, 95, of Deltona, FL, and formerly of Pennsburg, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Howard J. and Ellen (Walsh) Davis.Isabella is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Jordan, of Deltona, FL; son, Walter Jordan, of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Daniel Jordan, Jr., and daughter, Margaret Swope.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1244 St. Paul's Church Rd, Pennsburg, PA 18073. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabella's name are requested to Halifax Health - Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. (215) 679-6400
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now