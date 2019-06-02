|
|
Isabella J. (Davis) Jordan, 95, of Deltona, FL, and formerly of Pennsburg, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Howard J. and Ellen (Walsh) Davis.Isabella is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Jordan, of Deltona, FL; son, Walter Jordan, of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Daniel Jordan, Jr., and daughter, Margaret Swope.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1244 St. Paul's Church Rd, Pennsburg, PA 18073. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabella's name are requested to Halifax Health - Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. (215) 679-6400
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019