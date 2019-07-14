Isabelle C. (Burdock) Kercimar, 90, of Allentown, passed away at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was a countess of Slovak ancestry, and the daughter of the late Florence Stefania Sivak Burdock Bandzi and Michael Burdock of Allentown, PA. She was the devoted and loving wife of Francis C. "Frank" Kercimar, who died four months and one day earlier. Through her unbearable grief, she died of a broken heart. They were inseparable in life, nor could they be separated by death itself. After Frank came home from World War II and was attending Lehigh University, they began dating. They married 72 years ago on August 30, 1947. Later in life, she was a radio talk show host on WSAN Radio with her son, Bruce, on the show "Teenage Reaction." She owned BELL-MAR Enterprises, booking major famous rock groups with her son, Bruce. She was active with the Sacred Heart Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was Mrs. Allentown in 1967 for the Mrs. America Pageant. Isabelle was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown. She will be remembered by all as a beautiful, lively, creative, and strong wife, mother, grandmother and human-being who fought tirelessly to love all and maintain her identity and spitfire spirit through every stage of advanced frontal temporal dementia. She was truly a warrior and an inspiration to all.



Survivors: Daughter, Atty. Diana R. Kercimar Schofer and her husband, Timothy C. Schofer of Schnecksville; granddaughter, Danica I. Kercimar Schofer of Schnecksville; predeceased by a son, Bruce F. Gregory Kercimar.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, 924 North Front Street, Allentown. The Rev. David M. Anthony will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects between 9:00 – 10:00 am. Wednesday in the church narthex. Interment will follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to the church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019