Ishla Dowie, 39, of Breinigsville passed away April 10th at her home. She was the wife of Theodore Dowie for 12 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Robert Pratt of Florida and Patricia Tyler of Allentown. She worked in banking for many years and was very active at Spirit Temple Bible Church of Bethlehem. Ishla was a loving, devoted mother to her children and family.She is survived by her parents; husband and her sons J.N. and J.T. Dowie; and a sister Mikalya Pratt of Florida.Services: 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22nd at Spirit Temple Bible Church, 1016 Evans St., Bethlehem, 18015 with visitation from 10-11. Interment following at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019