Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ishla Dowie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ishla Dowie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ishla Dowie Obituary
Ishla Dowie, 39, of Breinigsville passed away April 10th at her home. She was the wife of Theodore Dowie for 12 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Robert Pratt of Florida and Patricia Tyler of Allentown. She worked in banking for many years and was very active at Spirit Temple Bible Church of Bethlehem. Ishla was a loving, devoted mother to her children and family.She is survived by her parents; husband and her sons J.N. and J.T. Dowie; and a sister Mikalya Pratt of Florida.Services: 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22nd at Spirit Temple Bible Church, 1016 Evans St., Bethlehem, 18015 with visitation from 10-11. Interment following at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now