Islandia (Lupe) Rochon, 64, of Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Islandia was the daughter of Pedro Villamar and Eliza Gamarra. Words cannot express the love Islandia had for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She found her soulmate in her husband Mike and were married for 34 years. She loved cooking, music, and hosting parties. For over 35 years, Islandia cared for her mother before her passing, proving how she loved unconditionally. Surviving with her husband Mike are her children Lissette Trexler, Armando Valentin, and Michael Rochon and her seven grandchildren. Additionally Islandia is survived by her siblings Tony Baratau, Mariana Duque, and Patricia Aguilar. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store