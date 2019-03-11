Ivy (Mullan) McNelis went with the Lord on Friday March 8th 2019 at St Luke's Medical center in Easton PA. She was 92 years old.Ivy was born and raised in Ballymena, Ireland in 1926 before moving to America in 1948 with her husband Bernard where they took up residents in Brooklyn NY. Together they had 6 children. Ivy and Bernard retired and moved the family to Linden NJ in 1983. Ivy's husband passed away in 1988.Ivy was the matriarch of her family who could easily be called a saint due to her years of her unselfish commitment to her family, friends and church St. John the Apostle where she volunteered daily to feed the homeless and help with other activities.Ivy was a beautiful individual inside and out, a loving and dedicated mother to her caring family and she was loved by all who got to know her over the years and will be so dearly missed.Ivy was predeceased by her loving husband Bernard McNelis and their son Brian McNelisSurviving family members include two sons, Sean and Michael, three daughters Patricia, Bernadette, and Veronica; Son-in-law Steve Weiner and Daughter-in Law Mary Ann McNelis. Ivy had 4 Grandchildren whom she loved dearly with all her heart, Charlene & Brianna Weiner and Nicholas & Lauren OrciuoloVisiting hours will be on Monday March 11th from 2:00 – 4:00 at the Wersons Funeral home at 635 N Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036Ivy's Church Mass will be at St. John the Apostle Church at 1805 Penbrook Terrace Linden, NJ on Tuesday March 12th at 10:00 AM Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary