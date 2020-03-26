Morning Call Obituaries
J. Lorraine Ross


1930 - 2020
J. Lorraine Ross Obituary
J. Lorraine Ross, 89, of Fellowship Terrace in Whitehall, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Born in Quakertown on August 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. Ritter and Lena (Noble) Ritter. She is survived by her daughters, Jayne wife of Dale Santee and Teri wife of Michael Scharf; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and a brother. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA. Arr: J.S. Burkholder FH, www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020
