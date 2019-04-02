Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
J. Michael McCracken Obituary
J. Michael McCracken, 73, of Laurys Station, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Virginia D. (Decker) McCracken. He was the son of the late J. Swain and Anne (Kelly) McCracken. James was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps., achieving the rank of Sergeant. Survivors: Wife; Son, J. Michael McCracken; Daughter, Michele Stites. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gloria J. (Grund) McCracken and his brother, Lance Corporal J. Patrick McCracken, USMC. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
