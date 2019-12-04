Home

Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
(908) 859-4500
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
J. Robert Dornish

J. Robert Dornish Obituary
Dr. J. Robert Dornish, 82, of Hanover Township, PA, died peacefully on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long struggle with cancer.

Viewing Hours are scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM and from 6 to 8 PM, at the Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 William Penn Highway, Palmer Township, PA. There is an additional Viewing Period set the following day, Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9 to 9:45 AM, at the Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM. The entombment will then be held at the St. Mary Mausoleum, located in the St. Mary Cemetery on 5th Avenue, Alpha, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd at Home, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA, 18103 or to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA, 18018.

A more detailed obituary may be viewed in its entirety at FineganFH.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
