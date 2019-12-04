|
Dr. J. Robert Dornish, 82, of Hanover Township, PA, died peacefully on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long struggle with cancer.
Viewing Hours are scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM and from 6 to 8 PM, at the Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 William Penn Highway, Palmer Township, PA. There is an additional Viewing Period set the following day, Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9 to 9:45 AM, at the Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM. The entombment will then be held at the St. Mary Mausoleum, located in the St. Mary Cemetery on 5th Avenue, Alpha, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd at Home, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA, 18103 or to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA, 18018.
A more detailed obituary may be viewed in its entirety at FineganFH.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019