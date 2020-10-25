The Henninger Family would like to offer condolences to Dottie and the Heckler Family on the passing of Stanley. We knew him for 40+ years....first met him when we joined Dryland UCC. It was an honor for me ....a Vietnam Veteran to listen to Stanley's experiences in Operation Berlin Airlift and be involved with presenting a Quilt made by the Quilters Group that uses our church as their teaching center. Dryland UCC is Stanley's legacy along with other charter members to God and Country. Thank you Stanley. RIP Brother.

Stephen and MonnaLou Henninger

Friend