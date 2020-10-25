J. Stanley Heckler, 91 of Bethlehem- Lower Nazareth Twsp, PA. passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence. Born August 25, 1929 in Collegeville, PA, he was the son of the late Linwood Y. Heckler and he late Florence C. (Christ) Heckler. He was the husband of Dorothea C. (Miller) Heckler with whom he would have shared 70 years of marriage this November 4, 2020.
Stanley was Owner / Operator of Suburban Appliances, Bethlehem-Hecktown, PA. for over 29 years before retiring in 2001. He was a charter member and assisted with the building of the present day Dryland U.C.C. Church, Nazareth, PA, where he has served as former Consistory member, Elder, and Choir member, along with many other duties for many years. He was a life member of The Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co; Stanley enjoyed the game of golf playing many courses throughout his years. He served his country during the Cold War as a Sergeant in the U.S. Airforce instrumental in the Berlin Airlift mission offering food and other necessary items to West Berlin, Germany. He remained a member of the B.A.V.A.- Berlin Airlift Veterans Association.
Surviving along with his wife Dorothea are son, Gregory L. Heckler and wife Joan of Bethlehem, PA, Daughter, Sue A. wife of Ricky Johnson of Nazareth, PA; 4 grandchildren; Jessica L. Knopp, Jason C. Heckler, Kelly L.Stoudt, and Stacy L.Hicks, 2 Great- Granddaughters; Oakley Stoudt, and Ella Hicks.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Dryland U.C.C. Church, 4415 Newburg Road Nazareth, PA. 18064. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Lower Nazareth Twp., PA. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E.Center Street, Nazareth, PA. 18064 has been entrusted with his care and service. The public is asked to continue to practice social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings while attending the services.
Contributions: May be made to Dryland U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com