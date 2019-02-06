Jack C. Mack, 88, of Allentown, grandson of the founder of Mack Trucks, died Feb. 5, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the widower of Ruth A. (Nicolodi) Mack. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Carroll E. Mack and Margaret (Blake) Forish. He worked for Acme Markets for 38 years, retiring as a store manager. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Jack was a longtime active member and past president of the Emmaus Lions Club, awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship and the Lions Club International, Presidential Award and volunteered at Lehigh Valley Hospital for over 25 years. Jack is survived by his children, Carol R. Mack of Macungie, Peg A. wife of Dale R. DeFrain of Mertztown, Jack A. Mack and wife Patricia D. of Bally, Thomas B. Mack and wife Yvette of Emmaus, and Diane M. Mack and companion Keith J. Caserta, II of Mechanicsburg, OH; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Lions Club Services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Feb. 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Private interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's name to a . Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary