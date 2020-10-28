1/
Jack C. Norbeck
1940 - 2020
Jack C. Norbeck, 79, of Coplay, died Monday, October 19, 2020 in his home. Born in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, PA, December 8, 1940, Jack was the son of the late Oscar E. and Ann (Teets) Norbeck. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during a peacetime era. Jack was employed as a clerk at Sears in the Whitehall Mall for many years before retiring. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.

A published photographer and author, Jack founded Norbeck Research in 1978, and represented the United States as an ambassador of the International Order of Merit. Fondly known as "The Steam General", he authored the"Encyclopedia of American Steam Traction Engines". Vice Chancellor Norbeck's work was also featured in such publications as Draft Horse Journal and Engineers & Engines Magazine. His educational library exhibit "The Great Steam Era" was seen and enjoyed by millions of people on all seven continents. He had a kind, gentle spirit and optimism that warmed the hearts of those who knew him.

Survivors: Brother, Barry W. Norbeck (Mary) of Locust Grove, VA; nephew, Daniel W. Norbeck (Colleen) of Saugatuck, MI; niece, Melinda A. Norbeck of Philadelphia, PA.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Cousin Jack. He had so many funny stories about working on the farm in his younger years and then so many accomplishments as "The Steam General" in his later years. He was always a cheery voice on the phone and will be missed by all of us. Condolences to Barry and the rest of Jack's family.
Penelope Powell
Family
October 25, 2020
Sad to hear of Jack's passing. Known around the world as a steam historian, he regularly contributed to Engineers & Engines. I had just spoke with him on Monday morning. We have lost a great friend to the steam community.
Brenda Stant
Friend
October 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Norbeck's passing away. His Encyclopedia of Steam Traction engines was probably the first scholarly work of its kind on this subject. I was given a copy of it in 1977, used it as a reference until it fell apart thirty years later and replaced it with another. He paved the way for numerous other authors of books and articles about steam traction engines. I never met him, but wish I had.
Sam Shublom
Kansas City KS
Sam Shublom
October 25, 2020
Saddened to hear of the loss of Mr. Norbeck. I never knew him personally, but as a steam engine enthusiast, I was quite familiar with the name. May God bring his family comfort and peace in this time of sorrow.
Nick Werh
Friend
October 25, 2020
Jack always made a point to stop by the gift shop at R&T and let us know about his current projects. A gifted speaker and dear person. He will be missed.
Patricia Kreider
