Jack C. Norbeck, 79, of Coplay, died Monday, October 19, 2020 in his home. Born in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, PA, December 8, 1940, Jack was the son of the late Oscar E. and Ann (Teets) Norbeck. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during a peacetime era. Jack was employed as a clerk at Sears in the Whitehall Mall for many years before retiring. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.



A published photographer and author, Jack founded Norbeck Research in 1978, and represented the United States as an ambassador of the International Order of Merit. Fondly known as "The Steam General", he authored the"Encyclopedia of American Steam Traction Engines". Vice Chancellor Norbeck's work was also featured in such publications as Draft Horse Journal and Engineers & Engines Magazine. His educational library exhibit "The Great Steam Era" was seen and enjoyed by millions of people on all seven continents. He had a kind, gentle spirit and optimism that warmed the hearts of those who knew him.



Survivors: Brother, Barry W. Norbeck (Mary) of Locust Grove, VA; nephew, Daniel W. Norbeck (Colleen) of Saugatuck, MI; niece, Melinda A. Norbeck of Philadelphia, PA.



