Jack F. Moyer, Sr., 74, of Perkasie, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday May 20, 2019 in the Abington Hospice at Warminster surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Carlene S. (Gressler) Moyer. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last September. Jack was born in Allentown a son of the late Floyd W. and Lillian (Kirkpatrick) Moyer. Jack was a maintenance worker for the City of Allentown for 30 years before retiring from the Water Department. He participated with many basketball and softball teams in Allentown for many years. Jack was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He most importantly cherished spending time with grandchildren. Survivors: Wife; sons, Jack F. Moyer, Jr. and his wife Samantha of Whitehall, Jeffrey M. Moyer and his wife Kristen of West Harford, CT, Jason M. Moyer and his wife Jessica of Allentown; daughter, Jennifer M. Smith and her husband Benjamin F. of Perkasie with whom he resided; brother, Floyd "Pete" W. Moyer and his wife Ilse of Canton, MI and eight grandchildren. Jack was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Robert Moyer and his sister Nancy Schoeneberger. Services: 10:00 A.M. Friday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. Contributions: 968 Postal Road #110 Allentown, PA 18109. www.donatenow.heart.org/donate.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019
