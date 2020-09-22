1/
Jack H. Lieb
Jack H. Lieb, 83, of Allentown, passed away peacefully September 20, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth A. (Wiggin) Lieb. They were married for 62 years. Jack was a supervisor at the former Two Guys Department Store until retiring. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Merril R. and Hattie (Hunsicker) Lieb. Jack enjoyed woodworking, fishing and model trains.

Survivors: Wife, Sons: William H. Lieb of Bethlehem and Merril G. Lieb and his wife Colleen of Collegeville, TX, Daughter: Susan A. Kapun of Bethlehem and Grandchildren: Alyson, Sydney, Victoria and Tyler

Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Allentown Rescue Mission 355 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18101.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
