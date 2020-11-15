1/1
JACK P. BROWN
1929 - 2020
Jack P. Brown, 91, formerly of Lower Saucon Twp., died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. He is the husband of the late Rose (Torkos) Brown who died February 27, 2000. Jack was born in Bethlehem on January 31, 1929 to the late Thomas and Bertha (Frankenfield) Brown. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Jack was a Structural Steel Draftsman at Lehigh Structural Steel , Allentown for the majority of his career. He was an active member of St. Luke's Old Williams Lutheran Church, Williams Twp. where he served on its church council, as a recording secretary and former choir member. He is a devoted Penn State Football enthusiast.

SURVIVORS: Children: Dennis J. (Martha "Marty") of Perry, OH, Sandra R. (Kirk A.) Waggoner of Hellertown, 4 grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Thomas and Barbara.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 19th, 2020 and 10:30 - 11 a.m. Friday followed by the service at 11 a.m. all at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown, PA The interment will conclude services at St. Luke's Old Williams Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown. The Rev. Franklin Stinner will officiate the service. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 20 Church Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
