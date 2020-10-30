1/1
Jack R. Williams Jr.
Jack R. Williams, Jr., 79, of Catasauqua, passed away October 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Edison, GA, he was a son of the late Jack R. Sr. and Berth Lee (Winns) Williams. Jack was a truck driver for over 30 years last working for ABF Trucking. He was a popular face as he ran local deliveries to factories in the Lehigh Valley area. He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Bethlehem, where he sang in the choir. He was known for his strong voice and commanding presence over the mic. He could often be found riding the streets of Allentown in his white pickup truck listening to gospel music, all the while chewing on a cigar; It was his signature look. Jack was the type of man to always lend a helping hand to someone in need. He will be remembered for his disarming smile and hearty laugh.

Survivors: Life Partner, Estella Williams, Daughter, Heather Williams; Sisters, Gertha Walker, Dorothy, Elizabeth and Etta; Brother, Leroy; Aunt Vera and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by father Jack R Williams Sr and mother Bertha (Winns) Williams, Daughter, Tynette Williams, a Grandson, Corey Williams, Sister Mary Williams Stable, Brothers, Jimmy, Bobby Willie and Benny; Uncle Johnny Winns.

Services: 11AM Wed., Nov 4th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will be held Wed. 10-11AM at the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2020.
October 29, 2020
We will miss uncle Rochelle. Always had that smile and cigar and was always the life of the party. Hope to see him in Paradise. Prayers for the entire family

- Darien Williams Family
Darien
Family
