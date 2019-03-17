Resources More Obituaries for Jack Ramsey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Ramsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers 1938 – 2019Jack Richard Ramsey, known affectionately as Da to his grandchildren and Doc to his students died peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Martha and John Bowermaster, and grew up in Zanesville, Ohio where he attended Zanesville High School. After graduating from the University of Denver (1960), he received an M.A in Theatre from Tufts University (1964), and a Ph.D. in Theatre from the University of Michigan (1971). Following three years as Drama Instructor at Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, Jack, his wife Madeleine, and their three children moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he joined the faculty of Moravian College. During his 38-year tenure at Moravian, Jack directed and designed 105 productions ranging from Greek Tragedy to Theatre of the Absurd; from melodrama and musical theatre to Shakespeare; from Feydeau to The Fantastics. He introduced summer dinner theatre to the Moravian campus, presented plays for children and gave gifted students an opportunity to direct mainstage performances. Through Jack's comprehensive programming theatre majors received a sound education, and the Moravian College community was exposed to a rich variety of theatre styles both past and present. In recognition of his long and distinguished career Jack was named Professor Emeritus in 1985. Following his retirement in 1985 he and his wife relocated to Mercer Island, Washington. Jack loved sipping good scotch, sharing a meal with his children and grandchildren, and telling stories of his childhood days in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed his dogs, mystery novels, and old-time radio shows. Jack also loved to laugh and saw the humor and drama of everyday life. He found delight in the crooked timber that makes us human: our contradictions, foibles, and idiosyncrasies were never wasted on Jack.Jack is predeceased in death by his grandson Ramsey Coles and his son-in-law Martin Coles. He is survived and deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Madeleine Ramsey, his sons Jonathan (Linda), and Nathaniel (Lynn), his daughter Jennifer, and grandchildren Alexandra, Jack, Tristan, Kiernan, Maddie, Brenamen, and Sammy. He is remembered by generations of students who look back on their years at Moravian with great fondness and recall a tough taskmaster who demanded they give their best. A celebration of Jack's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 , 10:00 a.m. Peter Hall Moravian College 348 Main Street Bethlehem, Pa. 18018 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries