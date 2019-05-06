Home

Jack W. Sober Obituary
Jack W. Sober, 77 years, of Catasauqua, died Saturday May 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Connie A. (Saupp) with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in Williamsport, he was the son of the late William B. and Dorothy A. (Bower) Sober.A graduate of Williamsport High School, Jack held numerous state and national track records. He was employed as a pressman for the Morning Call for many years before retiring. Prior to that, he served as an apprentice with the Sun Gazette in Williamsport. Jack was a former member of the Jaycees, he was active with both the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of USA, and an active band parent at Catasauqua High School. Surviving with his wife are children Kristine (Sober) Michaels, Jill W. Sober-White and her wife Tracy Sober-White, Jack D. Sober and his wife Katrina L., Heather L. Trumbo and her husband Steven, and Suzanne E. (Sober) Woolley and her husband Marshall W., brother Harry Sober and his wife Barbara, 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers William (Bill) Sober, Paul Sober, Donald Sober, and (Charles) Leroy Sober, and a granddaughter Randi J. Michaels. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to LV Hospice 2166 S. 12th St. Allentown, PA 18103. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019
