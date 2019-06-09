Jackie A. Minich, 91, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was the husband of Pearl A. (Korn) Minich, with whom he recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Tyson) Minich Martin and the stepson of Ray Martin. Since 1993, Jackie and Pearl owned and operated Minich Jewelers in Allentown until the store closed. He began working at the age of 13 assisting his uncle Clyde and later purchased the business. Throughout his lifetime, Jackie enjoyed auto racing at various tracks including Dorney Park. He had many wining drivers and as a car owner in 1964, he received Point Championship at Grandview Speedway. He was a member of the former St. James Lutheran Church, Allentown. Survivors: wife Pearl; daughter Jacqueline A., wife of Michael Penkauskas of Alburtis; grandchildren Kristina M., wife of Mark Confer, Clinton M. and his wife Melanie; great grandchildren Jeffrey and Brandon Confer, Carlie and Chase Penkauskas. He was predeceased by a brother Clyde and sister Patricia Lane.Services: 10:30 AM, Thursday, June 13 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will be Wednesday, 6:00-7:30 PM and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Hellertown Union Cemetery.Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to the Checkered Flag Fan Club, c/o the funeral home. CFFC is a Club of Drivers & Race Fans that was started in 1951 to help those who have been injured doing the thing they love, RACING! Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary