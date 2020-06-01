Jackson D. Brensinger
Jackson D. Brensinger, 84, formerly of Alburtis, passed away Sun., May 31, 2020 at Lehigh Commons, Macungie. He was the husband of the late Faye R. (O'Brien) Brensinger. Born in Mertztown, he was the son of the late Amandus and Arlene G. (Roth) Brensinger. For 36 years, he worked as a sprayer at Caloric. He was a former member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, Mertztown.

Survivors: Sons David P. and his companion Shirley King of Zionsville, Corenel R. and his wife Beth of Slatedale; daughters Wanda L., wife of Larry Snyder of Alburtis, Kelly A, wife of Jeff Waltman of Slatington; sisters Althea C. Moyer of Topton, Linda B., wife of Terry Stettler of Alburtis; 3 grandchildren, Sean, Hailey and Jeremy; 2 great grandchildren Lena and Wyatt. He was predeceased by brothers Ernest, Russell, Herbert, Charles and a sister Jean Schrettner.

Services Private. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
