Jackson Luther Delabar, 90 of Bath - E. Allen Twsp, PA. passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home with family at his side. Born April 23, 1929 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Luther Delabar and the late Esther (Schlegel) Delabar. He was the husband of Jacqueline R. (Sloyer) Delabar with whom he shared 40 years of marriage this past February 24, 2019. Jackson a graduate of Northampton High School went on to work at the former Whitehall Cement Co. for 33 years as a Storeroom worker until retiring in 1987. He then drove School Bus part-time for the Parkland School District for several years. He was a 67 year member of the American Legion Post #353, Northampton, serving as Post President and Adjutant for many of those years. He served his country as a PFC in the U..S. Army during the Korean War.



Surviving along with his wife Jacqueline are sons, Douglas Delabar and Cathleen of Mimbres, NM, Dean Delabar and wife Jan of Catasauqua, PA, daughters, Beth wife of Henry Fujita of Lehigh Acres, FL and Allison Delabar of Walnutport, PA, 3 Step-Sons; Michael Burkert and wife Jennifer of Ocala, FL, Christopher Burkert and wife Linda of Lehighton, PA, and Kenneth Burkert of Lansford, PA, 7 Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Son Dale, a Granddaughter Jennifer, 2 brothers, and a sister.



A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 PM on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park- Mausoleum, Allentown, PA. Contributions: May be made in his memory to the C/O the funeral home.