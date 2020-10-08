Jacob D. Fritts, 28, of Macungie, died Oct. 3, 2020 in his residence. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of Laura (Colburn) Pope of Macungie and William Fritts of Barto. He worked as a chef for Stefano's Restaurant in Bethlehem. Jacob is survived by his mother, Laura and father, William; brothers, Charlie Fritts of Macungie, Josh Fritts of Macungie, and Nicholas Fritts of Phillipsburg, NJ; sister, Kirsten Fritts of Phillipsburg, NJ; niece and nephew, Jayden and Riley; maternal grandmother, Delois Munthe of Kentucky. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.



