Jacob H. Hess Jr.

Jacob H. Hess Jr. Obituary
Jacob H. Hess, Jr. 83, of Breinigsville, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 17, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Joan A. (Lipovsky) Hess to whom he was married 62 years last June 27. Born in Allentown, April 14, 1935, Jacob was the son of the late Jacob H. Sr. and Carol E. (Barry) Hess. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Jacob was employed on the assembly line at Mack Trucks, Inc. in the 5-C plant, Allentown for 23 years before retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. An avid sports enthusiast, Jacob loved playing basketball in his youth, watching football and spending time with all of his grandchildren.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Joan; children, Timothy A. Hess (Marsha) of Bethlehem, Michael J. Hess (Wendy) of Breinigsville, Jacob J. Hess (Amy) of Catasauqua, Deborah L. Wells (Lenny) of Alburtis, Jennifer A. Doster (Todd) and Tracey E. Fotta (Donn) both of Macungie; brother, Dennis Hess (Janice) of Emmaus; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; predeceased by a sister, Joyce Strauch.Service: Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am – 10:45 am. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Thursday at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield with the Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo as celebrant. Interment will follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2019
