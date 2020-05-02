Jacquelin L. Williams
Jacquelin L. Williams, 89, formerly of Allentown, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was the widow of David J. Williams, who died Nov. 10, 2001. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Arlene (Dreher) Leh.

Survivors: Children, Gregory Williams and his wife Louise, Cynthia S. Hirschel and her late husband Paul and D. Scott Williams and his wife Claire; Sister, Sandra Souders; 2 Granddaughters, a Grandson and Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a Sister, Joan Simon.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John & Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, Attn: Philanthropy Office, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. In Memo, Jacquelin Williams –General Cancer Fund.

Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
